madrid
La Delegación del Gobierno en Madrid investigará los hechos ocurridos en la concentración contra el uso obligatorio de mascarillas que se ha celebrado en Madrid y tomará "las medidas adecuadas".
Así lo ha anunciado en su cuenta oficial de Twitter, en la que ha apuntado que la concentración no se ha desarrollado según lo dispuesto por la Delegación del Gobierno.
"La @DGobiernoMadrid investigará los hechos ocurridos en la concentración contra el uso de #mascarillas celebrada en #Madrid y tomará las medidas adecuadas ya que esta concentración no se ha desarrollado según lo dispuesto por la Delegación del Gobierno", reza el mensaje publicado en la red social a última hora del domingo.
Minutos después, el delegado del Gobierno en la Comunidad de Madrid, José Manuel Franco, ha publicado en su cuenta de Twitter que la manifestación celebrada en la Plaza de Colón "no se ha desarrollado siguiendo las pautas sanitarias esenciales, ni ha respetado los términos que dispuso la Delegación del Gobierno en Madrid, por lo que se estudiarán las medidas a adoptar".
Manifestantes críticos contra el uso de la mascarilla obligatoria ante la covid-19 se han congregado esta tarde en la Plaza de Colón al entender que es una medida "ridícula" y un "recorte" de libertades merced a la crisis del coronavirus, una pandemia que ha sido calificada de "farsa" y "mentira" por varios de los asistentes.
La protesta ha arrancado a las 18.00 horas con una multitudinaria asistencia en la céntrica plaza y una parte de los congregados que no portaba mascarilla en determinados momentos, pese a que su uso es obligatorio en espacios públicos de Madrid cuando no se puede mantener la distancia de seguridad.
