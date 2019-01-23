Público
Denuncia al Ministerio de Educación CCOO denuncia al Ministerio de Educación por discriminar a las mujeres en excedencia que están cuidando de sus hijos

El sindicato piensa que están vulnerando el artículo 14 de la Constitución, en el que se recoge la no discriminación entre personas por cualquier motivo.

CCOO denunciará al Ministerio de Educación por no cumplir el artículo 14 de la Constitución Española, en el que se recoge la no discriminación entre personas por cualquier motivo.

CCOO ha impugnado ante la Audiencia Nacional la Resolución de 21 de noviembre de 2018, de la Secretaría de Estado de Educación y Formación Profesional, por la que se convocan plazas para la realización de cursos de formación en red para la formación permanente del profesorado que ejerce en niveles anteriores al universitario y del curso de formación sobre el desarrollo de la Función Directiva.

La federación de Enseñanza del mencionado sindicato señala que uno de los requisitos para poder acceder a los cursos es estar impartiendo docencia directa en el aula, por lo que niega tal derecho a las personas que se encuentran en excedencia por cuidado de hijos o familiares. Desde CCOO denuncian que este hecho vulnera el artículo 14 de la Constitución, referido a la discriminación, en este caso, de sexo.

Después de que las mujeres se incorporaron al mercado laboral se han dictado varias medidas para promover la conciliación de la vida familiar y laboral de las personas trabajadoras, que son en los que se basan desde el sindicato para denunciar la situación. De hecho, esta legislación traspasa las fronteras que marcan los artículos de la Carta Magna española llegando a resoluciones parecidas a nivel internacional por parte de la Unión Europea.


