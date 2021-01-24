Denunciadas 140 personas por una fiesta ilegal en el Teatre Grec de Barcelona

Barcelona
La Guardia Urbana de Barcelona denunció a última hora de la tarde de este sábado a 140 personas que estaban celebrando una fiesta ilegal y consumiendo alcohol en las gradas y el entorno del Teatre Grec de Barcelona, donde varios músicos estaban además interpretando canciones con instrumentos de cuerda.
Fuentes de la Guardia Urbana han explicado que el suceso tuvo lugar pasadas las 19 horas, cuando los agentes se personaron en el Teatre Grec, ubicado al aire libre en la montaña de Montjuic, al tener conocimiento de que se estaba celebrando una fiesta ilegal por las restricciones impuestas para frenar la pandemia del coronavirus.
Los agentes, según las mismas fuentes, cerraron las puertas de acceso al recinto del teatro y comprobaron la presencia de numerosas personas en las gradas y su entorno, algunas consumiendo alcohol, mientras los músicos interpretaban canciones en el escenario.
En la fiesta se usaron, además, amplificadores y equipos de música para hacer llegar el sonido a todo el recinto. Los agentes identificaron y multaron a un total de 140 personas, que fueron desalojadas del recinto.
