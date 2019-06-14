Público
Denunciados por maltrato animal dos menores por matar a patadas a una manada de patos

Los jóvenes, de 17 años, salían de una discoteca de madrugada cuando se toparon con los animales. Mataron a siete.

Imagen de archivo de una manada de patos. - EFE

La Policía Local de Palou, localidad al sur de Granollers (Vallès Oriental, provincia de Barcelona), ha denunciado por un delito de maltrato animal a dos jóvenes de 17 años por haber matado a patadas a una manada de patos. Los vecinos alertaron a los agentes que, al poco de cometerse la agresión, pudo identificar a los autores.

Según publica este viernes La Vanguardia, los agresores salían de madrugada de una discoteca de una localidad cercana cuando se toparon con la familia de patos.  “Se pusieron a jugar con ellos como si fueran una pelota dándoles patadas y saltando sobre ellos”, denuncia una de las vecinas consultadas por el citado periódico. Los jóvenes mataron a siete animales y dejaron a otro muy malherido.

Los vecinos se quejan desde hace tres años de las molestias provocadas por el famoso establecimiento de ocio nocturno. Los residentes denuncian que cada fin de semana sufren actos vandálicos ocasionados por los clientes de la discoteca cuando pasan entre sus casas al entrar o salir del local. 

Han llegado a sufrir robos, aunque el incidente más grave, según relatan, ha sido la matanza de la manada de patos. Los vecinos reclaman la presencia constante de Mossos y Policía Local entre las 6 y las 7 de la madrugada los fines de semana, hora de cierre de la discoteca. Mientras, tal y como informa La Vanguardia, el alcalde de Granollers, Josep Mayoral, ha pedido a la Generalitat que cierre el establecimiento.

