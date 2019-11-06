La plataforma "EsRacismo" ha denunciado una agresión racista en un autobús de la EMT de Madrid de la línea 77, en el que un joven español amenazó y agredió a una mujer de origen latino el pasado 31 de octubre.
El agresor amenzó e increpó a la víctima: "No te pego porque eres mujer", le dice en un primer momento, "Sinvergüenza, a tu puto país", termina gritándole.
Según ha confirmado una testigo de la escena a la plataforma, la agresión comenzó porque el joven exigió a la mujer que desocupara el asiento en el que se encontraba para poder sentarse cerca de sus amigos.
Ante la negativa de la mujer, el agresor reaccionó lanzando ataques xenófobos, afirma la testigo. A pesar de que el marido de la víctima pidió a los agresores que se calmaran, la escena terminó con una agresión física.
Por otra parte, una persona que ha contactado anónimamente con "Es Racismo" ha asegurado que los hechos sucedieron de otra forma y que la víctima fue el agresor a quien le habrían golpeado primero. Sin embargo, la autora del vídeo señala que "la señora hizo amago de golpear al chico pero no le tocó, ella tenía una actitud tranquila en todo momento".
Además, ha destacado la pasividad del conductor "No dijo nada, cuando me baje le grite que tenía todo grabado, pero en ningún momento detuvo el vehículo para llamar a la policía o pedir a los agresores que se bajaran". "Siguió con el trayecto a pesar de que la gente se estaba quejando", concluye.
