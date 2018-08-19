Público
Derechos LGTBI Denuncian una nueva agresión homófoba a un joven en una discoteca de Alcorcón

La víctima se trata del primo de la actriz Andrea Duro, quien ha criticado a través de las redes sociales la agresión sufrida a manos de "la seguridad" del local.

Imagen del herido. EP

Una nueva agresión homófoba tuvo lugar este fin de semana en una discoteca de Alcorcón tras ser agredido un joven presuntamente por un miembro de la seguridad después de dar un beso a su pareja. La víctima se trata del primo de la actriz Andrea Duro, quien ha criticado a través de las redes sociales la agresión sufrida a manos de "la seguridad" del local.

La empresa de seguridad ha asegurado en un comunicado que los hechos ocurridos la madrugada del domingo nada tuvieron que ver con una acción homófoba. Y lo afirma tras haber entrevistado a los miembros de seguridad que trabajaron esa noche y revisado las imágenes de las cámaras de seguridad. Así, ha advertido de que cualquier acusación en la que se vean implicados tendrá repercusión legal al tomar las medidas oportunas.

La dirección de la discoteca ha asegurado que la empresa "no discrimina por razón de raza, sexo o religión y cuenta en su plantilla con personal de muy distintos orígenes, nacionalidades y condiciones".

Críticas al Ayuntamiento

"En unos momentos de enorme calvario personal para la persona agredida, los servicios municipales han fallado a un vecino", ha señalado el portavoz Ganar Alcorcón.

Según Ganar Alcorcón, el vecino sufrió una agresión frente a la discoteca. Lo denunciaba en la red social Facebook donde explicaba que por darse un beso con su pareja a la puerta de la discoteca le han pegado "un guantazo en la mejilla" y le han "sacado el hombro".

El resultado fue un corte en la ceja y en la mejilla, como retratan las fotos subidas a la red social, y fue insultado al grito de "Aquí no queremos maricones".

