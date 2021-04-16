Estás leyendo: La manifestante que perdió un ojo en las protestas por Hasél se querella contra dos mossos por disparar proyectiles de foam

Derechos de manifestación La manifestante que perdió un ojo en las protestas por Hasél se querella contra dos mossos por disparar proyectiles de foam

El centro Irídia se personará como acusación popular contra dos agentes por disparar a la joven "de manera intencionada".

Foto de la mujer herida por una bala foam en la protesta por la encarcelación de Pablo Hasél.
Foto de la mujer herida por una bala foam en la protesta por la encarcelación de Pablo Hasél. Paula Ericsson

La joven de 19 años que perdió un ojo en las manifestaciones contra el encarcelamiento del rapero Pablo Hasél el pasado 16 de febrero por un presunto disparo de proyectil de foam se ha querellado contra dos agentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra.

Según un comunicado del centro Irídia, que se personará como acusación popular del caso, acusan al agente que disparó y a su mando directo (que autorizó, ordenó o no impidió ni supervisó el uso de proyectiles de foam) de saltarse los protocolos de la policía catalana y dispararle "de manera intencionada".

Los abogados de la joven y el centro Irídia han presentado dos querellas contra los agentes por un presunto delito de lesiones provocando la perdida o inutilidad de un órgano principal y un delito de tortura y/o contra la integridad moral, según la querella.

A la espera del juicio

Ya está en manos del juez las conclusiones de una investigación llevada a cabo en el seno de la dirección general de los Mossos d'Esquadra para aclarar las circunstancias en las que resultó herida la joven.

Paralelamente, el titular del juzgado de instrucción número 1 de Barcelona abrió diligencias tras recibir el parte de lesiones de la chica. De confirmarse que se ha producido una "actuación anormal" por parte de los Mossos, la conselleria de Interior de la Generalitat ha dicho que activaría su protocolo para resarcir a la manifestante.

"Toda la información se ha entregado al Juzgado de Instrucción número 1, ya no es solo un asunto interno, sino que está del todo judicializado", ha dicho el conseller de interior, Miquel Sàmper. Todos los actores están a la espera de que se decida la apertura del juicio. 

