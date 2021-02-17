MAdridActualizado:
Las protestas por el encarcelamiento del rapero Pablo Hasél han dejado a su primer herido de gravedad. Una mujer ha perdido un ojo tras el impacto de una bala de foam disparada por la policía para dispersar a los manifestantes.
Según ha confirmado a Público IRIDIA, un Centro por los Derechos Humanos de Catalunya, la mujer ha sido operada este miércoles por un estallido del globo ocular tras el impacto de la bala de goma en el ojo. Ante la gravedad de la herida, los médicos han decidido que necesitará un implante. Un portavoz del Departamento de Salud de la Generalitat de Catalunya también ha confirmado los hechos a la agencia Efe.
Desde la organización protestan del peligro que tienen esas balas para los manifestantes, llegando a provocar heridas tan graves como la que ha sufrido esta mujer, incluso llegando a provocar víctimas mortales en otras ocasiones.
El martes, la Policía Antidisturbios irrumpió en un edificio de la Universitat de Lleida, donde Hasél se había atrincherado junto a varios simpatizantes, desencadenó con su detención concentraciones y disturbios en Barcelona y otras ciudades catalanas.
Los organizadores de la protesta utilizaron las redes sociales para convocar nuevas concentraciones por toda España el miércoles por la noche para exigir la liberación de Hasél. Los manifestantes saquearon algunos comercios y se enfrentaron al cuerpo de seguridad. La Policía detuvo a 18 personas, mientras que 55 resultaron heridas, entre ellas 25 agentes, según las autoridades.
Una fuente del departamento de Interior de Catalunya dijo que la Policía había reforzado las "zonas sensibles" para evitar más disturbios, pero no quiso dar más detalles. Hoy se esperan de nuevo movilizaciones y la Policía de Catalunya ha reforzado la seguridad en toda la región.
