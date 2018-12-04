Público
Desahucios Aplazan el desahucio en Palma de una familia con ocho personas con discapacidad

La familia okupó en 2017 un chalet deshabitado en la localidad, a donde llegó procedente de Alicante, y en la que no disponen de agua corriente y apenas tienen electricidad. El Gobierno balear estudia ahora cómo realojar a la familia.

La familia que iba a ser desahuciada en Llucmajor. STOP DESAHUCIOS

Un acuerdo a última hora entre Abanca y el Gobierno de Baleares este lunes ha logrado aplazar el desahucio en Llucmajor de una familia de catorce miembros, de los cuales ocho tienen discapacidad, según informa El País.

La familia okupó en 2017 un chalet deshabitado en la localidad, a donde llegó procedente de Alicante, y en la que no disponen de agua corriente y apenas tienen electricidad. Según el diario, el Ayuntamiento asegura que no pidieron ayuda social en el último año, mientras que la familia afirma que sí.

Según la Consejería de Asuntos Sociales y el Instituto Balear de la Vivienda, están estudiando la posibilidad de realojar a la familia en un piso social o buscar plazas en residencias especializadas para dependientes.

Según aseguraba la plataforma Stop Desahucios el pasado viernes, el Juzgado número 13 de Palma denegó ese mismo día atender "ni la suspensión ni el aplazamiento".

