Público

El desastre ecológico de los pellets, en imágenes

Decenas de voluntarios se acercan a las playas para realizar un minucioso trabajo y recoger estas pequeñas bolas de plástico, que suponen una amenaza medioambiental y ya se han extendido por la costa cantábrica.

  • Millones de pellets de plástico aparecen en las costas gallegas, a 8 de enero de 2024.

    Millones de pellets en las playas gallegas

    El pasado 13 de diciembre comenzaron a llegar estas bolas de plástico, conocidas como pellets, a las costas de Galicia.

  • Voluntarios llegando a la playa para pasar una jornada de limpieza, a 7 de enero de 2024.

    Manos voluntarias

    Decenas de voluntarios empezaron a trasladarse a las playas para ayudar ante la alerta de emergencia climática.

  • Imagen de los pellets siendo recogidos por voluntarios, en A Coruña, a 7 de enero de 2024.

    Detalle de los pellets

    Así es como se ven las pequeñas bolas de plástico, difíciles de separar entre la arena de las playas.

  • Los pellets aparecen entre las algas de la playa del Orzán, en A Coruña, a 8 de enero de 2024.

    Contaminación del ecosistema

    Aparecen en la arena o enganchados a algas y demás partes del ecosistema de las costas.

  • Voluntarios hacen una recogida de pellets de la arena, Galicia, a 7 de enero de 2024.

    Recogida minuciosa

    Una voluntaria cuela la arena con los pellets y trabaja separándolos uno a uno.

  • Los voluntarios recogen pellets en la playa de A Lanzada, en O Grove, a 7 de enero de 2024.

    Herramientas caseras

    Las personas voluntarias se ayudan de coladores y utensilios caseros para recoger los pellets.

  • Voluntarios recogen microplásticos en la Playa de A Lanzada, en O Grove, a 7 de enero de 2024.

    Equipos voluntarios

    Los vecinos y vecinas de las costas gallegas llevan días acercándose a las playas para poner freno a la emergencia climática que supone el vertido de microplásticos.

  • Voluntarios hacen una recogida de pellets de la arena, Galicia, a 7 de enero de 2024, en A Coruña.

    Un trabajo de días

    Los voluntarios y voluntarias llevan acudiendo a las playas para colaborar en la limpieza desde la primera semana de enero, cuando la noticia saltó a los medios.

  • Un agente de la Policía Local y una guarda costas hacen una recogida de pellets de la arena, en la Illa de Arousa, a 4 de enero de 2024.

    Bolsas llenas

    Una guardacostas y una policía local transportan una de tantas bolsas llenas con los pellets recogidos.

  • Un operario de TRAGSA coge con la mano pellets de plástico, en la. playa Otur, a 9 de enero de 2024

    Asturias, en un nivel dos de emergencia

    El Gobierno del Principado y de Euskadi han activado la alerta por la llegada de pellets a sus costas en una situación de emergencia que se extiende.

