El grupo francés Kering, propietario de reconocidas firmas como Balenciaga, Yves Saint Laurent o Gucci, acaba de anunciar que a partir de 2020 solo contratará a modelos mayores de 18 años. Una medida a la que la compañía de lujo espera que se sumen otras empresas y marcas de la industria de la moda.
"Somos conscientes de la influencia, sobre todo en las nuevas generaciones, de las imágenes de nuestra casa", afirmó en un comunicado el presidente de Kering, François-Henri Pinault. Por ello, cree que su obligación es "llevar a cabo las mejores prácticas posibles en el sector del lujo y esperamos crear un movimiento que empuje a otros a seguirlo”, agregó.
Elevar la edad mínima a 18 años constituye una nueva señal de progreso en su compromiso
La nueva política comenzará a aplicarse en los próximos desfiles de la temporada otoño-invierno 2020-2021 ya que, según manifestaba Pinault en el escrito, “la madurez psicológica y física de los modelos mayores de 18 años parece más apropiada para el ritmo y las demandas que están relacionadas con esta profesión”.
Una medida que, como ha recordado el grupo, se suma a la acordada en 2017 junto a su rival LVMH, dueño de firmas como Louis Vuitton , Fendi y Dior, con la que ya habían fijado en 16 años la edad mínima de sus modelos para realizar campañas de adultos.
