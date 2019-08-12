Público
Detectan un mar de partículas de plástico entre las islas de Mallorca y Menorca

Un equipo de investigadores ha detectado la presencia de unos 752 millones de partículas flotando entre las aguas del archipiélago balear. Los expertos advierten de su peligro, ya que podría introducirse en la cadena alimentaria y llegar hasta el consumo humano.

Fotografía de archivo de una bolsa de plástico en el mar | EFE

Un equipo de investigadores del Centre d’Estudis Avançats de Blanes (CEAB), en colaboración con otras entidades científicas locales, ha detectado la presencia de unos 752 millones de partículas de plástico flotando en el mar que separa las islas de Mallorca y Menorca, en el archipiélago balear español.

Al peso suponen 3,7 toneladas de pequeñas partículas de plástico que se concentran a lo largo de los 36 kilómetros que separan ambas islas, según la investigación. Los resultados del estudio demuestran que los valores de plástico recogido por kilómetro cuadrado son de 220.000 partículas, lo que equivale a 1,1 kilos de este material.

Esta masa no incluye apenas objetos grandes, sino que se trata en su gran mayoría de pequeños fragmentos no superiores a los 5mm. Precisamente por su pequeño tamaño, estas partículas representan una amenaza importante para los ecosistemas marinos, ya que se introducen en la cadena alimentaria y terminan por llegar hasta el consumo humano.

Luis Ruiz-Orejón, autor principal del estudio, explica que, aunque se fabrica plástico de ese tamaño, los que se han encontrado "procedían principalmente de la fragmentación" y ha advertido además de que una vez estas partículas entran en contacto con los ecosistemas marinos "son transportados por las corrientes superficiales y el viento".

