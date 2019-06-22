Público
Detenida la pareja de la mujer localizada este viernes fallecida en una vivienda de Tenerife

El cuerpo sin vida de la víctima fue localizado a última hora de este viernes.  Al hombre se le acusa de un delito de violencia de género. 

Guardia Civil. Europa Press

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Guardia Civil. Europa Press

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a la pareja de la mujer suiza de 63 años cuyo cuerpo sin vida fue localizado en la tarde de este viernes en una vivienda del municipio de Icod de Los Vinos (Tenerife).

Así lo han indicaron a Europa Press fuentes de la Benemérita, que añaden que al varón, de 64 años y la misma nacionalidad, se le acusa de un delito de malos tratos habituales -violencia de género- a falta de conocer los resultados de la autopsia.

En este sentido, será la propia autopsia la que revele las causas de la muerte de la mujer, algo que previsiblemente se podrá conocer este lunes. Por su parte, el cuerpo sin vida fue localizado a última hora de este viernes, activándose de inmediato el protocolo por un posible caso de violencia de género.

Finalmente, agentes de la Guardia Civil continúan con la investigación para esclarecer lo ocurrido.

