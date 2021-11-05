Detenido en Cartagena un hombre que mantuvo secuestradas a sus dos sobrinas durante ocho años

madridActualizado:
Un varón de 54 ha sido detenido este viernes en Cartagena, acusado de secuestrar durante ocho años a dos de sus sobrinas. El hombre habría sacado a las dos niñas, junto con sus dos hijas de Yemen en 2014, y las habría sometido a su voluntad durante los años que duró el secuestro.
El detenido, que ha sido ingresado en prisión, llegó a España en 2020 con las cuatro jóvenes, dos de ellas menores de edad, y ha sido arrestado tras más de un año de investigación policial.
La investigación se inició en septiembre del año pasado, cuando el coordinador de una ONG de protección internacional a personas en situación de vulnerabilidad o exclusión interpuso una denuncia, alertando de que dos mujeres y dos menores vivían en "plena sumisión hacia el varón".
Las cuatro jóvenes solo interactuaban con otras mujeres de la ONG, y siempre en presencia del detenido. Además presentaban síntomas de malnutrición y extrema delgadez, y habían sido aisladas por completo, incluso sin televisión ni radio, alegando que no necesitaban contacto con el exterior.
La familia entró en España a través del aeropuerto de Barajas y se encontraban acogidos en la Región de Murcia. Debido a la escasa colaboración del detenido yemení, la Policía desconoce si este viajó con el consentimiento de la madre de sus hijas y también se ignora el paradero real de esta.
Los agentes, a través de la Organización Internacional de Policía Criminal (NTERPOL), pudieron confirmar que la madre de las dos sobrinas, que era además la mujer del hermano del investigado, seguía buscando a sus hijas.
Horribles condiciones de habitabilidad
Debido a la gravedad de los hechos acontecidos, la Policía solicitó la entrada al domicilio donde se encontraban las víctimas. Los agentes pudieron comprobar las malas condiciones de habitabilidad, ventanas forradas con carteles de propaganda y colchones en precarias condiciones de salubridad, entre otras precariedades.
