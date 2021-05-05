Estás leyendo: Detenido un celador del Hospital Ramón y Cajal de Madrid por violar a una paciente

Detenido un celador del Hospital Ramón y Cajal de Madrid por violar a una paciente

El acusado, que fue delatado por sus propios compañeros, ofrecía sustancias estupefacientes y obligaba a realizar actos de naturaleza sexual a una joven de 18 años que se encontraba ingresada en la Unidad de Psiquiatría.

Fotografía de archivo del exterior del Hospital Ramón y Cajal de Madrid.
Fotografía de archivo del exterior del Hospital Ramón y Cajal de Madrid. EFE

Madrid

Actualizado:

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un celador del hospital Ramón y Cajal de Madrid por violar presuntamente a una joven de 18 años que estaba ingresada en la Unidad de Psiquiatría a la que se acercó ofreciéndole cocaína y tabaco.

Los hechos habrían ocurrido durante las madrugadas del jueves 29 de abril y del sábado 1 de mayo después de que el trabajador del centro sanitario, español de 36 años, llevara varios días cercando a la chica, que lleva tres semanas ingresada.

Los trabajadores del centro dieron la voz de alarma el sábado al encontrar un mechero en la habitación de la joven, lo que despertó sus sospechas.

Ese mismo día la paciente aseguró que el hombre le ofrecía sustancias estupefacientes y le obligaba a realizar actos de naturaleza sexual, según informa El Mundo y han confirmado fuentes policiales.

El hospital Ramón y Cajal denunció los hechos ante la Policía Nacional y los agentes de la Unidad de Atención a la Familia y Mujer (UFAM) detuvieron al presunto responsable el lunes 3 de mayo a las cuatro de la tarde.

El celador ya está en libertad provisional

Los Juzgados de Plaza de Castilla han dejado en libertad provisional al celador detenido en el hospital de Ramón y Cajal. 

Según ha informado a Europa Press la defensa jurídica del arrestado, este hombre fue puesto a ayer a disposición de los jueces, que acordaron la libertad del investigado, "a pesar de la gravedad de los hechos que se le imputan, porque se hace necesario practicar nuevas diligencias de investigación, entre ellas una prueba de ADN a la que el investigado se ha prestado voluntariamente porque nada tiene que ocultar". 

"Al parecer, existen otras denuncias presentadas contra otros enfermos y personal sanitario, que han concluido sin atribución de responsabilidades", han apuntado las mismas fuentes.

