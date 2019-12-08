Público
Detenido Detenido un hombre por grabar las relaciones sexuales que mantuvo con una mujer y enseñarlo a sus amigos

El hombre, que tiene antecedentes policiales, prestó declaración y ha sido puesto en libertad con la condición de comparecer ante la autoridad judicial cuando sea requerido.

Varias personas con un móvil. / Imagen de archivo EFE

Un hombre de 25 años ha sido detenido en Valencia por agentes de la Policía acusado de un delito de descubrimiento y revelación de secretos. El jóven mantuvo relaciones sexuales con una mujer a la que habría grabado sin su consentimiento y posteriormente difundió el vídeo a sus conocidos. Una de las personas que visualizó el vídeo alertó a la víctima y esta lo puso en conocimiento de la Policía. 

La Policía abrió una investigación que condujo hasta el sospechoso quien fialmente fue identificado y detenido. El hombre, que tiene antecedentes policiales, prestó declaración y ha sido puesto en libertad con la condición de comparecer ante la autoridad judicial cuando sea requerido.

