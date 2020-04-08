Detenido en Granada acusado de agresión machista tras salir su pareja a pedir ayuda a la farmacia

GRANADA
La Policía Local de Granada ha detenido a un joven de 24 años por la presunta comisión de un delito de violencia de género, después de que su pareja fuera sorprendida deambulando por el centro de la ciudad de la Alhambra cuando iba a pedir ayuda a una farmacia.
Según ha informado la Policía Local en una nota de prensa, este miércoles, sobre las 00.15 horas, agentes de este cuerpo de seguridad preguntaron por la razón de su salida, en el marco de lo estipulado por el real decreto que dicta medidas de confinamiento para frenar el coronavirus, a una joven que vieron "visiblemente alterada".
Refirió entonces, según la información facilitada por la Policía Local, que "se dirigía a la farmacia más próxima para solicitar auxilio, ya que momentos antes había sido agredida por su pareja tanto física como verbalmente".
Presentaba además indicios de la posible agresión en el rostro de la víctima, por lo que, "tras acompañarla a centro sanitario para ser atendida", la unidad se trasladó al domicilio conyugal, donde se encontraba el supuesto agresor, y procedió a su detención y traslado a dependencias policiales, donde quedó en los calabozos a la espera de su puesta a disposición judicial.
