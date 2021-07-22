Detenido un hombre por asesinar a su mujer en Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid)

madrid
La Policía Nacional ha detenido esta noche a un hombre en Pozuelo de Alarcón como presunto autor del asesinato de su mujer, de 76 años, al golpearla con un objeto en la cabeza, según han informado a Efe fuentes de la investigación.
El asesinato ha ocurrido en torno a las 00.30 de este jueves cuando un vecino dio el aviso al 112 porque encontró en la calle a una mujer inconsciente y con signos de violencia.
Cuando llegaron los sanitarios del Summa 112 solo pudieron confirmar la muerte de la mujer que estaba tendida en la calle, en la puerta del chalet adosado, donde residía con su pareja.
La víctima tenía un fuerte golpe en la cabeza con abundante sangrado, según han informado fuentes de Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid. Según las primeras pesquisas, la pareja tuvo una discusión en el interior de la vivienda y en un momento dado la mujer salió huyendo a la calle. Sin embargo, fue alcanzada por su marido y agresor que le dio un golpe en la cabeza con un objeto, en principio con un jarrón.
Poco tiempo después, la Policía Nacional detuvo al marido de la mujer como presunto responsable del asesinato, que tenía toda la ropa llena de sangre. Los hijos del matrimonio fueron atendidos en el mismo lugar por los servicios de psicólogos del SUMMA112.
De confirmarse, esta mujer se sumaría a las 26 víctimas mortales reconocidas por la Delegación del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género en lo que va de año, 1.104 desde 2003.
El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 52 idiomas diferentes, al igual que el correo 016-online@igualdad.gob.es. También se presta atención mediante WhatsApp a través del número 600000016 y los menores pueden dirigirse al teléfono de la Fundación ANAR 900 20 20 10.
