Detenido un hombre de 71 años por matar a su inquilina en Badajoz

Los hechos han tenido lugar sobre las 10.20 horas de este viernes en el municipio de Zafra. La Autoridad Judicial ha declarado el secreto de sumario y el presunto autor permanece detenido.

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Guardia Civil | EFE 

MÉRIDA

Actualizado:

efe

Un hombre de 71 años ha matado a golpes con una barra de hierro a su inquilina, de 59 años, en una vivienda de la localidad pacense de Zafra, en el transcurso de una discusión entre ambos relacionada con el alquiler del inmueble, han informado a EFE fuentes próximas a la investigación.

Los hechos han sucedido en torno a las 10:20 horas en la vivienda unifamiliar donde residía la víctima, ubicada en el paraje Huerta Belén y que es propiedad del supuesto autor de los hechos, ya detenido.

Según ha explicado el alcalde de Zafra, José Antonio Contreras, un vecino ha avisado a la Policía Local de que se estaba produciendo una riña en una vivienda colindante. Tras personarse los agentes, estos han hallado a la mujer ya sin vida.

Fuentes próximas a la investigación han informado a EFE de que el presunto autor, que se ha entregado voluntariamente a los Cuerpos y Fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado, habría golpeado a la mujer con una barra de hierro en la cabeza.

Tanto las citadas fuentes como el alcalde de Zafra han asegurado que no existía relación afectiva entre el agresor y la víctima, quien residía en esta localidad pacense desde el pasado mes de agosto, si bien no estaba empadronada.

La Autoridad Judicial ha declarado el secreto de sumario y el presunto autor permanece detenido en el cuartel de la Guardia Civil de Zafra.

