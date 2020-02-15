Estás leyendo: Detenidos los padres de una bebé de 22 meses hospitalizada por intoxicación por cannabis

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Detenidos los padres de una bebé de 22 meses hospitalizada por intoxicación por cannabis

La menor fue ingresada en el hospital en estado comatoso y necesitó ventilación mecánica asistida.

Detenido por amenazar con un cuchillo a la cajera de un supermercado para robar la recaudación
La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un joven de 22 años, con antecedentes policiales, como presunto autor de un delito de robo con intimidación en un supermercado de Santander, donde amenazó con un cuchillo a la cajera para que le entregara la...

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

alicante

EUROPA PRESS

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido en la ciudad de Alicante a dos personas de 22 y 23 años como presuntos autores de un delito de abandono de menor y lesiones al haber ingresado su hija, de 22 meses, en el hospital en estado grave con una intoxicación por cannabis.

Los agentes del Grupo Segundo de la UFAM de la Comisaría de Alicante fueron requeridos por el Juzgado de Instrucción en funciones de Guardia de Alicante con el fin de que investigaran el ingreso de una menor en el Hospital de Alicante, al que acudía derivada del Hospital de la Vila Joiosa, según ha informado la Policía Nacional en un comunicado.

La menor fue ingresada en el hospital en estado comatoso y necesitó ventilación mecánica asistida. Tras los exámenes realizados se determinó que la causa de su estado había sido una intoxicación por cannabis.

Los agentes de la Policía Nacional procedieron a la detención de ambos progenitores de la niña, acusados de los presuntos delitos de abandono de menor y lesiones.

Los detenidos, de 22 y 23 años, fueron puestos a disposición del Juzgado de Instrucción de Guardia de Alicante. El estado de salud de la menor evoluciona favorablemente, ha informado la Policía Nacional.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú