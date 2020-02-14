Estás leyendo: Detienen a dos personas por explotación sexual de menores en Palma

Detienen a dos personas por explotación sexual de menores en Palma

Los hechos trascendieron a raíz de la investigación por la violación grupal a una menor en Nochebuena aunque ambos sucesos no están relacionados.

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional. / EP
Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional. / EP

palma

europa press

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a una mujer de 50 y a un hombre de 41 años por explotación sexual de menores en Palma. Los investigadores tuvieron conocimiento de los hechos a raíz de la investigación por la violación grupal a una menor en Nochebuena.

Con la información obtenida con la detención de los ocho menores y un mayor de edad por la violación grupal, que tuvo lugar en Camp Redó, los investigadores se pusieron tras la pista de una mujer que se dedicaría a usar a menores para prostituirlas. La Policía ha querido recalcar que ambos sucesos no están relacionados y que estas dos nuevas detenciones no tienen que ver con el caso de Nochebuena.

Durante la investigación, se descubrió que la detenida habría ofrecido a niñas menores a hombres para tener sexo a cambio de dinero. Presuntamente, la mujer se acercaba a hombres adultos en bares y ahí se las presentaba. Les pedía que le invitaran a una consumición y, además, les explicaba el acuerdo: si le pagaban podrían tener relaciones sexuales con las jóvenes.

Se difundió que una de las menores ejercía la prostitución

Los agentes acabaron por descubrir incluso que por el barrio de Son Gotleu se había difundido que una de las menores -que habría sido ofrecida a hombres para tener sexo- ejercía la prostitución.

Por otra parte, el hombre detenido, además de por el delito de prostitución de menores, también está acusado por abuso sexual, por intentar, presuntamente tener sexo con una menor a cambio de regalos, como ropa, un teléfono móvil e invitaciones a locales.

La Policía explica que la menor aceptó los regalos pero no quiso mantener relaciones y provocó que el hombre le amenazara, llegando a sujetarla fuertemente por el cuello.

Las detenciones se llevaron a cabo el 10 de febrero y la investigación continúa abierta.

