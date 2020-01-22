El defensor del Pueblo, Francisco Fernández Marugán, ha abierto una investigación de oficio sobre los casos de explotación sexual de menores tutelados en Baleares, después de que se notificara a la Fiscalía 16 casos de niños que, siendo residentes en centros de tutela, fueron explotados sexualmente.

Según han explicado fuentes de la institución, el defensor ha acordado la apertura de esta investigación para recabar datos ejerciendo su papel de protector de derechos humanos y supervisor de cualquier centro de protección.

La Policía y la Guardia Civil han descartado que existan en Mallorca redes organizadas dedicadas a la explotación sexual de menores, pero sí han detectado "casos aislados" de personas que prostituyen a adolescentes que residen en centros tutelados por el Consell de Mallorca.

La Fiscalía de Baleares ha abierto diligencias de investigación penal "sobre los supuestos casos de tráfico de drogas y prostitución que afectan a menores de edad dependientes del Instituto de Asuntos Sociales".

Desde 2014, la Guardia Civil ha llevado a cabo en Mallorca diez operaciones contra la prostitución de menores y la Policía Nacional contabiliza en los últimos años catorce actuaciones, intervenciones no circunscritas al ámbito de los adolescentes bajo tutela.

El responsable del Instituto de Asuntos Sociales balear ha argumentado que los centros de menores tutelados no pueden aplicar medidas privativas de libertad ni pueden supervisar sus actividades cuando están fuera, con permiso o no, y considera que el protocolo no ha fallado en esos casos investigados.