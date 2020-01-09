Detienen a un séptimo joven por la violación grupal a una menor en Palma

La Policía Nacional ha detenido este jueves a un séptimo joven acusado de participar en la presunta violación grupal a una menor de 14 años en Palma durante la pasada Nochebuena. De los detenidos, todos son menores, menos uno que tiene 19 años.
Según ha informado el cuerpo policial, la investigación continúa abierta y no se descartan más detenciones. Además del detenido de este jueves, este miércoles se arrestó al mayor de edad, a medio día, y a otros tres menores durante la tarde. Estos se suman a los dos jóvenes que se detuvieron este martes, por lo que, en total, se elevan a siete los acusados.
Fuentes cercanas al caso consultadas por Europa Press, han explicado que los jóvenes mantuvieron un primer contacto en el barrio de Son Gotleu y que, desde ahí, se trasladaron al barrio del Camp Redó (Corea), donde habría tenido lugar la agresión sexual. Al parecer, no todos los jóvenes participaron en la presunta violación pero sí la consintieron.
Los dos menores detenidos este miércoles ya han sido puestos en libertad con cargos, según han confirmado dichas fuentes cercanas. Uno de ellos reside en un centro de menores al que ha vuelto tras su puesta en libertad, pero, sin embargo, no ha sido internado en el mismo por estos hechos. A ambos se les imputa un delito de agresión sexual a una menor.
