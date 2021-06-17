La Diócesis de Canarias aparta al padre Báez de sus funciones como párroco y éste presenta su renuncia

las palmas de gran canariaActualizado:
El Obispo de Canarias, José Mazuelos Pérez, ha tomado como medida cautelar apartar al sacerdote Fernando Báez de sus funciones en la Iglesia Ntra. Sra. de las Nieves (Gran Canaria) y éste ha presentado su renuncia como párroco, después de que culpara a la madre de las niñas de Tenerife de su asesinato.
En un comunicado, la Diócesis ha explicado que se ha cerrado así la investigación previa sobre las declaraciones del sacerdote sobre el caso de las niñas de Tenerife y su madre.
De esta manera, el Decreto toma como primera medida cautelar apartar a Báez de su oficio de Párroco de Ntra. Sra. de las Nieves, en Lomo Magullo y de Encargado de los lugares de culto anejos: San Francisco de Asís, en Cazadores y San José en Las Breñas.
Mientras, la segunda medida cautelar es la prohibición de participar públicamente en la Santísima Eucaristía y la tercera la de no hacer, en su condición de sacerdote, manifestaciones y declaraciones en medios de comunicación o a través de redes sociales.
Todas estas medidas fueron notificadas formalmente este miércoles al sacerdote, quien después de firmar la correspondiente acta por la que se daba por notificado, presentó por escrito al Obispo su renuncia al oficio de párroco, la cual fue aceptada.
Finalmente, el Obispado ha recordado que en estos momentos queda abierto un proceso judicial canónico al Fernando Báez y, a la espera de que se proceda a nombrar un párroco o administrador parroquial, actuará el Vicario Episcopal de la zona sur de Gran Canaria, Antonio Juan López.
