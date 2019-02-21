Público
Federico García Lorca Un diputado del PP en Madrid califica el asesinato de Lorca de un "error"

Juan Van-Halen ha preguntado al consejero de Cultura, Jaime de los Santos, sobre cómo va a celebrar el Gobierno regional el centenario de la llegada de Federico García Lorca a Madrid.

Fotografía de archivo de Federico García Lorca. - EFE

El diputado del PP de la Asamblea de Madrd Juan Van-Halen ha calificado el asesinato del poeta granadino Federico García Lorca de un "error" y ha rechazado la "ideologización" de su figura, ya que ha asegurado que era "una persona inteligente y liberal".

"Uno de los mayores errores cometidos por un régimen político en sus inicios", asegura Juan Van-Halen

En el pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid, el diputado ha preguntado al consejero de Cultura, Jaime de los Santos, sobre cómo va a celebrar el Gobierno regional el centenario de la llegada de Federico García Lorca a Madrid. El diputado ha dicho que fue a su vuelta a Granada donde tiene lugar el "execrable asesinato de Lorca", que ha calificado como "uno de los mayores errores cometidos por un régimen político en sus inicios".

Además, el parlamentario ha rechazado la "ideologización" de la figura de Lorca, al que ha calificado de "una persona inteligente y liberal". "Era una persona que nunca se comprometió con una ideología, no hay una sola carta ideológica de Lorca", ha asegurado.

Desde su bancada, el diputado de Podemos Alejandro Sánchez se ha quejado por esta intervención y ha defendido que "un asesinato no es un error".

Lorca fue fusilado en 1936 junto a otras personas en la madrugada del 18 de agosto, en la carretera que une Víznar y Alfacar (Granada), durante la Guerra Civil española.

