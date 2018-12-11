Público
Drogas Macrooperación de los Mossos en Barcelona contra el tráfico de drogas 

Más de 600 agentes buscan desarticular diferentes puntos de venta de estupefacientes en la capital catalana, L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Sant Adrià de Besòs y Granollers. 

Este dispositivo también cuenta con un helicóptero de los Mossos/EUROPA PRESS

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han iniciado a primera hora de este martes un dispositivo contra el tráfico de drogas en Barcelona y su área metropolitana. El objetivo es desarticular diferentes puntos de venta de estupefacientes y, para ello, participan más de 600 agentes e incluso también se trabaja con un helicóptero de los Mossos. 

Según ha informado la policía catalana, hay previstas más de 37 entradas en Barcelona, Sant Adrià de Besòs y Granollers, así como varias detenciones. Pero la mayoría de registros se concentran en L'Hospitalet e Llobregat, entre ellos en la calle Rosa de Alejandría. Otro de los inmuebles que se ha registrado es el número 6 de la calle Germans Serra de Barcelona, en el barrio del Besòs.

