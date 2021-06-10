Así ha sido el eclipse solar parcial de este jueves en España

madridActualizado:
El eclipse anular de Sol de este jueves ha sido visible en España como parcial. Ha sido un fenómeno local que afectó a una estrecha banda que normalmente abarca unas decenas de kilómetros. Fuera de esa zona el eclipse se ve parcial porque la Luna solo cubre parte del Sol.
El anillo solar se ha visto en el noreste de Canadá, norte de Groenlandia, una franja del océano Ártico y el noreste de Rusia. El eclipse se inició en Madrid a las 10.56 horas, según informó el Real Observatorio de Madrid. A las 12:29 finalizó, según indicó el Planetario de Madrid.
La Luna cubrió el 20% del diámetro solar en Galicia, un 10% del diámetro del Sol en el centro peninsular y entorno a un 2% en el sureste peninsular, Canarias y Balears, donde ha sido casi imperceptible.
