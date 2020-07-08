Estás leyendo: Educación autoriza que la EBAU sea virtual para los alumnos en el extranjero

Educación autoriza que la EBAU sea virtual para los alumnos en el extranjero

Las pruebas virtuales también se podrán realizar en otros países donde la modalidad presencial pueda comportar riesgos para la salud.

06/07/2020.- Un estudiante se concentra antes de comenzar los exámenes de acceso a la Universidad (EBAU) en el aula magna de la Facultad de Físicas de la Complutense en Madrid. EFE/ Fernando Villar
Un estudiante se concentra antes de comenzar los exámenes de acceso a la Universidad (EBAU) en el aula magna de la Facultad de Físicas de la Complutense en Madrid. EFE/ Fernando Villar

Los alumnos que estudian fuera de España podrán realizar la prueba de acceso a la Universidad (EBAU) de manera virtual si residen en países cuyas condiciones sanitarias impidan la aplicación del procedimiento presencial habitual antes del 31 de julio, fecha máxima fijada para su celebración.

Así se establece en una resolución de la Secretaria de Estado de Educación publicada este miércoles en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE), que regula medidas alternativas para la realización de las pruebas.

Cuando sean en países en los que estén en vigor medidas sanitarias excepcionales que impidan su realización de forma presencial en las condiciones habituales antes del 31 de julio, la totalidad o parte de los alumnos podrán hacerlas de forma virtual.

Si no se establece un procedimiento virtual o éste no cubre a la totalidad del alumnado, se deberá garantizar la realización de las pruebas presenciales en condiciones de seguridad. Las pruebas virtuales también se podrán realizar en otros países donde la modalidad presencial pueda comportar riesgos para la salud.

No obstante, en estos casos se deberá facilitar a los estudiantes que así lo deseen la posibilidad de realizar la prueba de manera presencial para "paliar las posibles desigualdades derivadas de la brecha digital y social y garantizar la igualdad de oportunidades de todo el alumnado", precisa la resolución.

