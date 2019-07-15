EEUU ordena bloquear las solicitudes de asilo de los migrantes centroamericanos 

El Gobierno de Estados Unidos anunció este lunes que impedirá el asilo a los migrantes que no lo soliciten antes en un "tercer país seguro", en un nuevo intento de reducir el flujo migratorio en la frontera con México, procedente principalmente de Centroamérica.
"Un extranjero que entre o intente entrar en EEUU a través de la frontera sur después de no haber solicitado protección en un tercer país fuera de sus países de ciudadanía, nacionalidad o de última residencia legal habitual que hubiese transitado en camino a EEUU no es apto para asilo", señaló la nueva orden publicada en el Registro Federal y que entra en vigor este martes.
(Habrá ampliación)
