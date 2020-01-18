Público
Público

Elda Descubren el primer monasterio bizantino de la península Ibérica

El centro religioso ha sido hallado en la localidad de Elda por los expertos de la Universidad de Alicante y el museo arqueológico , según recoge el diario 'El País'. 

Publicidad
Media: 3
Votos: 1
Restos del monasterio bizantino en Elda. MUSEO ARQUEOLÓGICO DE ELDA

Restos del monasterio bizantino en Elda. MUSEO ARQUEOLÓGICO DE ELDA

La Universidad de Alicante y el museo arqueológico de la localidad han descubierto el primer monasterio bizantino de la península ibérica,  según informa El País. 

Las pesquisas para localizar el yacimiento han ocupado a los expertos durante más de dos décadas y finalmente han sido localizadas en el enclave con El Monastil, en la localidad de Elda, según explica el diario. Las investigaciones se iniciaron con el descubrimiento de unos pequeños objetos circulares de plomo que, aunque relevantes, no resultaban concluyentes para la investigación. Los restos arquitectónicos, que habían sido considerados en un primer momento como un yacimiento romano o visigodo, ha terminado siendo la primera basilica bizantina descubierta en España. 

En las excavaciones, dirigidas por el experto Antonio Manuel Poveda, se ha hallado una gran basa octogonal de columna, una pieza muy característica de la arquitectura bizantina y junto a ella se ha lozalizado un pyxide de marfil, un recipiente cilíndrico decorado con la escena de Hércules, según explica El País. 

Los trabajos continuarán a partir de ahora para recuperar los restos y se desconoce cuando podrán visitarse. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad