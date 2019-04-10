Más de un centenar de asociaciones feministas presentarán este jueves el Manifiesto de la Plataforma Feminista de cara a las elecciones generales del 28 de abril de 2019. En el documento se recogen las medidas con las principales reivindicaciones del movimiento feminista que serán puestas a debate por los cuatro partidos con actual representación parlamentaria (PSOE, PP, Ciudadanos y Unidas Podemos).
El escrito, fruto del consenso entre 137 organizaciones, reconoce los avances institucionales conseguidos desde las pasadas elecciones de 2016. Sin embargo, se asume que estos han sido insuficientes con un "Pacto de Estado contra la Violencia de Género (de mínimos)".
La brecha entre hombres y mujeres para conseguir una igualdad real es todavía muy amplía. Por ese motivo, el manifiesto reivindica las motivaciones del movimiento contra "la discriminación y la violencia contra las mujeres", y a su vez reclama propuestas reales "respecto al empleo, los cuidados, las pensiones, la sanidad, la educación, la sexualidad, el consumo, las fronteras y la laicidad".
El Acto sobre las mujeres ante las elecciones legislativas tendrá lugar este jueves 11 de abril en el Centro Abogados de Atocha de 17,30 a 20 horas y se iniciará con la lectura del manifiesto por parte de las representantes de la Plataforma, Loreto de la Carrera y Lucía Román. Posteriormente, se iniciará la mesa de debate moderada por la periodista Marisa Kohan y contará con la representación de las cuatro candidaturas con actual representación parlamentaria.
Patricia Caro Maya, candidata al Parlamento Europeo, acudirá en representación de Unidas Podemos; Carmen Quintanilla Barba, candidata al Senado por Ciudad Real, en nombre del PP; Silvia Buabent Vallejo, candidata al Senado por Madrid, asistirá por el PSOE; y una de las candidatas al Congreso de los Diputados lo hará por Ciudadanos (aún por confirmar).
