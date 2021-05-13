madridActualizado:
Amaya Mendikoetxea Pelayo ha sido elegida este jueves rectora de la Universidad Autónoma de Madrid (UAM) tras obtener el mayor número de votos en la segunda vuelta de las elecciones. La catedrática de Lingüística Inglesa, ha obtenido el 54,11% de los votos ponderados, mientras que el catedrático de Física de la Materia Condensada Rubén Pérez ha obtenido el 45,88%.
Mendikoetxea sucederá en el cargo a Rafael Garesse. Con su elección se convierte en la segunda rectora en la historia de la UAM (le precedió Josefina Mendoza, en 1984) y eleva a 10 el número de mujeres que lideran una de las 50 universidades públicas. Si se mira al conjunto de universidades públicas y privadas (76), el total de mujeres rectoras se elevará ahora a 17.
Catedrática de Lingüística Inglesa en el Departamento de Filología Inglesa de la UAM desde el año 2019, se licenció en esta materia en 1986 en la Universidad de Deusto (Bilbao). Tras cursar un Máster en Lingüística Teórica en la Universidad de York, se doctoró en dicha institución en 1992 con una tesis sobre Teoría Sintáctica.
En el curso académico 1991-1992 se incorporó a la Universidad Autónoma de Madrid como docente. En 1993-1994 obtuvo una Beca Fulbright para una estancia postdoctoral en el Departamento de Lingüística y Filosofía del Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). A dicha experiencia siguieron otras estancias en UCLA (1997) y en la Universidad de Lancaster (2006-2007) con una Beca Salvador de Madariaga.
Mendikoetxea ha sido vicerrectora de Relaciones Internacionales de la UAM entre 2013 y 2017; directora del Departamento de Filología Inglesa en 2003 y 2009-2013; y vicedecana de Estudios de Grado de la Facultad de Filosofía y Letras en 2006.
