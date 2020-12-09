madrid
El espacio verde del diario Público, "Ecologismo de Emergencia", ha organizado un debate bajo el nombre Ecologismo y política en tiempos de pandemia que se celebrará este 10 de diciembre, a las 18:00. El coloquio contará con la participación de representantes públicos, activistas, científicos y economistas. Los ponentes conversarán sobre la eficacia de las políticas verdes y los retos de las instituciones españolas para afrontar la emergencia climática. El evento tendrá lugar en el centro cultural de Madrid La Casa Encendida y se podrá seguir en streaming desde su página web.
Los organizadores aseguran que "estamos en un momento decisivo para afrontar uno de los mayores desafíos de nuestro tiempo: la crisis climática". Y explican que el actual contexto surgido de la crisis sanitaria provocada por la pandemia del coronavirus "ha puesto en evidencia la fragilidad del sistema económico y del modelo productivo, basado en una ecuación insostenible: construcción, hostelería y turismo". También muestran su preocupación por los movimientos negacionistas inspirados en la retórica de Trump y que alimentan los discursos e ideas de la extrema derecha.
Estos asuntos serán abordados por el diputado de Unidas Podemos y presidente de la Comisión de Transición Ecológica, Juantxo López Uralde, que ha remarcado que "España es un país especialmente vulnerable al cambio climático y el tiempo se acaba. Frente a esta emergencia, no valen soluciones a medias, ni palabras o teorías". También asistirán la bióloga Eva García Sempere, la portavoz de Fridays for Future Marta Bordons y el economista y diputado de Unidas Podemos Txema Guijarro. El encuentro será moderado por Ana Pardo de Vera, directora corporativa de Público.
