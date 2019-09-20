Centenares de personas, en su mayoría mujeres, han acudido a la Puerta del Sol de Madrid para declarar la emergencia feminista al grito de "ni una menos", "vivas nos queremos" y "basta ya de violencia patriarcal".
Impulsadas por la Plataforma Feminista de Alicante y convocadas por más de 70 organizaciones feministas, las asistentes han acudido a las 20.30 horas a la céntrica plaza de la capital, a pesar de las alertas por intensas lluvias.
Con paraguas, fulares y pañuelos morados, muchas de las manifestantes han asistido también con luces moradas, de linternas y móviles, con el objetivo de teñir "la noche de violeta".
La movilización ha arrancado con la lectura del manifiesto, con el que se han denunciado los crímenes contra las mujeres y el aumento de las denuncias de violaciones, especialmente las grupales (manadas).
"Decretamos el estado de emergencia porque a diario se restringen nuestros derechos y libertades", sostienen en el texto, leído desde por una de las integrantes de la plataforma abolicionista de Madrid, una de las convocantes.
"Aquí estamos, nosotros no matamos", "No son muertes, son asesinatos", y "Abascal, vuelve a tu corral", son alguna de las frases que se han creado en la movilización. "La violencia sí tiene nombre, a las mujeres nos matan los hombres", han proclamado.
