Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea Las empresas de la Unión Europea podrán prohibir el uso del velo bajo ciertas condiciones 

El Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea sentencia que un empresario puede prohibir llevar velo a una trabajadora para preservar una imagen de neutralidad religiosa ante sus clientes.

Dos mujeres con velo islámico en una playa.- Archivo.

Bruselas

El Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TUE) ha dictado este jueves que un empresario puede prohibir llevar velo a una trabajadora para preservar una imagen de neutralidad religiosa ante sus clientes.

Según el fallo del tribunal con sede en Luxemburgo, la norma interna de vestimenta puede estar justificada por la voluntad del empresario de seguir un régimen de neutralidad política, filosófica y religiosa ante sus clientes, aunque establece que no prima la mera voluntad del empresario sino que éste debe aducir una "verdadera necesidad".

El TUE se ha pronunciado así sobre el litigio de dos trabajadoras alemanas con sus empleadores, una asociación benéfica y una farmacia, que les obligaron a acudir al puesto de trabajo sin signos religiosos ostensibles.

Para el tribunal europeo la clave es que la norma de vestimenta se aplique de forma general e indiferenciada entre todos los empleados, de tal forma que no constituya una discriminación. Entiende que en estos casos no se estableció una diferencia de trato entre trabajadores basada en un criterio ligado a la religión o a las convicciones, puesto que también se pidió a otros trabajadores retirar otros símbolos religiosos.

En todo caso, ha señalado que los órganos jurisdiccionales nacionales deben evaluar la verdadera necesidad del empresario y, en el marco de la conciliación de los derechos e intereses en juego, tener en cuenta el contexto propio del Estado miembro y sus disposiciones nacionales más favorables para la protección de la libertad religiosa.

