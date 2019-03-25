Si el Titanic del periodismo se hunde, ahí están los botes salvavidas que acuden a su rescate. Publicaciones más modestas en sus presupuestos, pero que pretenden recuperar la esencia del oficio: contar historias desde dentro, despegadas del minutero y hasta de la actualidad, relatos de largo aliento y análisis profundos, que no abisales.
Hay experiencias online y también en papel, como el medio digital CTXT y la revista Luzes, que recientemente ha desdoblado su oferta en la red con una nómina de columnistas entre los que se cuentan a Antón Losada, Débora Campos, Pablo Orosa, Ana Cermeño, Luís Pardo, Olalla Rodil o Manuel Bragado. A ellos habría que sumarle a otros tantos, entre ellos los codirectores Manuel Rivas y Xosé Manuel Pereiro, así como la coordinadora, Valeria Pereira.
Los responsables del mensual protagonizarán esta noche el encuentro La información activista desde Galicia, que tendrá lugar en el Teatro del Barrio de Madrid. Durante el acto, desgranarán el manifiesto Contra todo isto, mientras que otros profesionales ofrecerán su particular sobre la iniciativa, como Xosé Hermida, Yolanda Virseda, Nacho Carretero, Ana Cermeño, Manuel Jabois, Fernando Varela, Gonzo, Víctor Sampedro, Rodolfo Irago y la directora de Público, Ana Pardo de Vera.
"Esta es una mala época para los medios, no demasiado buena para los periodistas, pero es una buena oportunidad de hacer periodismo", cree Xosé Manuel Pereiro. “Y si puedes hacer lo que te gusta, motivo por el cual creamos Luzes, pues... —como decía David Carr— es mejor que trabajar”. La expedición gallega será anfitriona de los responsables de CTXT, organizadores del acto, quienes también hablarán durante la velada: el director, Miguel Mora; y las directoras adjuntas, Vanesa Jiménez y Mónica Andrade.
"La alianza entre CTXT y Luzes es un intento de consolidar y reforzar dos proyectos libres e independientes basados en el periodismo de calidad, que huyen de la última hora y no toleran las presiones políticas ni tampoco las económicas”, explica Mónica Andrade.
“Son dos medios de servicio público, fundados y liderados por periodistas, que se sostienen en buena medida gracias a las suscripciones y que tienen un tamaño reducido", añade la directora adjunta de CTXT. "Por ello, estar juntos es una forma de crecer, de llegar más lejos, y de divertirse más en el camino".
El encuentro La información activista desde Galicia tendrá lugar a las 21.30 horas en Teatro del Barrio, ubicado en la calle Zurita, 20 de Madrid. La entrada es libre, hasta completar el aforo.
