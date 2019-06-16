España paga una multa de 22 millones por no depurar el agua, cantidad que seguirá creciendo

La primera multa que España ha pagado a la Comisión Europea por el mal tratamiento de las aguas, y, por ende, el incumplimiento de una norma medioambiental, asciende a 22,355 millones de euros. La sanción se debe a que en España no se cumple correctamente con la directiva que obliga a todas las aglomeraciones de más de 15.000 habitantes a depurar correctamente sus aguas residuales, según recoge El País.
La multa seguirá creciendo puesto que ocho de las nueve poblaciones acusadas de no cumplir la norma, todavía no se tratan correctamente las aguas. La primera sanción llegó el pasado verano a pesar de que en esas poblaciones la norma debería haberse cumplido desde el año 2001.
Las nueve aglomeraciones que seguían sin cumplir la norma cuando se dictó el fallo son las siguientes: Matalascañas (Huelva), Alhaurín el Grande (Málaga), Isla Cristina (Huelva), Tarifa (Cádiz), Coín (Málaga), Nerja (Málaga), Barbate (Cádiz), Gijón Este y Valle de Güímar (Santa Cruz de Tenerife), en las que, en total, habitan 379.000 personas.
Tarifa es el municipio que ya sí que depura sus aguas correctamente. Esto ha hecho que el primer pago de la multa se reduzca, pero solo en 595.000 euros, ya que el criterio que se emplea es el de la población afectada y en este caso solo da afecta a 20.500 personas. La previsión del Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica es que la factura siga creciendo hasta 2023, por que no será hasta el año 2022 cuando la última depuradora comience a funcionar. Eso siempre que se cumplan los planes del Ejecutivo.
