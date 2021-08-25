Estás leyendo: Este jueves el precio de la electricidad marcará un nuevo récord

Este jueves el precio de la electricidad marcará un nuevo récord

Se pagará de media 122,76 euros el megavatio hora y llegará un máximo de casi 130 euros entre las 22 y 23 horas.

madrid

La incesante subida de la luz no se detiene. El precio medio de la electricidad marcará este jueves un nuevo hito: 122,76 euros el megavatio hora (MWh). Los consumidores pagarán un 4,7% más que el pasado récord, de 117,29 euros el MWh, registrado el pasado día 13 de agosto.

Entre las 22 y las 23 horas será el momento crítico, por el que se pagará casi 130 euros el MWh (129,81 euros). Además, el precio "más barato" no llegará a bajar de los 119,95 euros. Entre las 21 y 22 horas se registrará un precio máximo de 129,15 euros.

Aunque se trata de una situación generalizada, España junto a Portugal lidera este miércoles el ranking del precio medio: 116,73 euros. En Reino Unido el MWh se pagará este miércoles a 111,66 libras (130,52 euros); en Italia, a 109,14 euros; en Francia, a 86,29 euros; en Alemania, a 84,31 euros; y en Portugal, al mismo precio que en España al compartir mercado, según los datos de sus respectivos operadores.

Comisión de investigación 

Más País-Equo y Compromís, junto con Nueva Canarias, han propuesto en el Congreso crear una comisión de investigación sobre el precio de la luz para aclarar las causas de los máximos históricos de las últimas semana, averiguar si las eléctricas están manipulando los precios y proponer medidas.

De esta forma, los dos partidos de la coalición deberán posicionarse sobre un tema que ya fue objeto de confrontación. Compromís asegura que el resto de aliados del Ejecutivo apoyarán la iniciativa. Además, confían en que incluso el Partido Popular o Ciudadanos puedan votar a favor y de esta forma llegar a la mayoría parlamentaria necesaria para que salga adelante.

