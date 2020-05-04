Estás leyendo: Facua denuncia a Ryanair por dificultar reembolso de vuelos cancelados

Facua denunció en marzo a Ryanair por demorar hasta 28 días la devolución del dinero, cuando debía ser en siete días, según el Reglamento Europeo.

Dos pasajeros pasan antes los mostradores de la aerolínea Ryanair en la T-1 del aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas. (FERNANDO VILLA)
Dos pasajeros pasan antes los mostradores de la aerolínea Ryanair en la T-1 del aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas.  / ARCHIVO

MADRID

Actualizado:

EFE

Facua ha denunciado a Ryanair por poner dificultades a los usuarios para devolverles el reembolso íntegro del precio de los billetes de avión que han sido cancelados a causa de la actual crisis sanitaria, a raíz de las numerosas reclamaciones de los usuarios con vuelos cancelados.

La negativa a reembolsar el precio íntegro supone una vulneración de los derechos de los pasajeros en caso de cancelación de la Ley de Seguridad Aérea

Según ha informado la asociación de consumidores en un comunicado, la aerolínea ha enviado correos electrónicos a los afectados informando de que, si no aceptan los cupones de viaje a cambio del dinero, podrán solicitar el reembolso en un enlace que los envía a su página web pero realmente cuando entran a la página no aparece ninguna opción para tramitarlo.

Por este motivo, Facua ha solicitado a AESA (Agencia Estatal de Seguridad Aérea) que exija a la aerolínea irlandesa de bajo coste que cumpla con la normativa y facilite el reembolso de los billetes de avión cancelados, y que sea sancionada "para que desistan de volver a tener ese comportamiento".

Ha alegado que la negativa a reembolsar el precio íntegro ha supuesto una vulneración de los derechos de los pasajeros en caso de cancelación de la Ley de Seguridad Aérea, con lo cual le piden a AESA que actúe y les obligue a cumplir con la normativa, además de un expediente sancionador y multa para que esto no vuelva a ocurrir.

Facua denunció en marzo a Ryanair por demorar hasta 28 días la devolución del dinero, cuando debía ser en siete días, según el Reglamento Europeo, y también denunció por los mismos motivos a otras ocho empresas más.

