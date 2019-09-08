El cantante español Camilo Sesto ha fallecido la pasada noche a los 72 años, según se ha anunciado en su cuenta de la red social Twitter.
"Lamentamos mucho comunicaros que nuestro gran y querido artista Camilo Sesto nos acaba de dejar. Descanse en paz", se ha publicado en su cuenta de Twitter.
Camilo Blanes nació en la localidad alicantina de Alcoy, el 16 de septiembre en 1946. Músico y compositor, realizó estudios de bellas artes y empezó su carrera musical formando parte del grupo Los Dayson cuando apenas era un adolescente.
Queridos amigos & amigas— Camilo Sesto (@CamiloSesto) September 8, 2019
Ya con 18 años se trasladó a Madrid para probar suerte y, desde entonces, desarrolló una completa carrera musical con la venta de millones de discos en España e Iberoamérica.
Su primer albúm Algo de mi fue grabado en 1971 y dos años después representó a España en el festival internacional de la OTI, con la canción Algo más, tema con el que consiguió una gran éxito de ventas en toda Latinoamérica.
En 1975 cobró más popularidad al interpretar, junto a la cantante dominicana Ángela Carrasco, al protagonista en el musical Jesucristo Superstar, estrenado en Madrid.
Su último trabajo, Camilo sinfónico, fue grabado con la orquesta de Radio Televisión Española y con colaboraciones de artistas españolas como Marta Sánchez, Pastora Soler, Ruth Lorenzo o Mónica Naranjo, fue presentado en Madrid el pasado 20 de noviembre.
