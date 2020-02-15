Fallece un operario al caerle encima un palé cargado en O Porriño

pontevedra
Un hombre ha fallecido a primera hora de la tarde de este sábado después de que un palé cargado se le cayese encima mientras trabajaba en una nave industrial.
El accidente laboral ha sucedido en el municipio pontevedrés de O Porriño, según ha informado el 112 Galicia, que también ha precisado que el fallecido estaba trabajando en el Polígono da Granxa, minutos antes de las 14.00 horas.
En concreto, el palé cargado de diverso material de precipitó sobre dos trabajadores y uno de ellos murió a consecuencia del impacto. Quedó atrapado bajo el material, por lo que fue necesaria la intervención de los Bombeiros de Baixo Miño.
Su compañero ha salido herido con lesiones que no revisten gravedad. En cualquier caso fue trasladado al Hospital Álvaro Cunqueiro de Vigo para recibir atención médica.
Hasta la zona se desplazaron los servicios de Urxencias Sanitarias 061, Guardia Civil, los Bomberos de Baixo Miño, Protección Civil y la Policía Local del municipio.
