Estás leyendo: Fallece un trabajador del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona tras ser apuñalado en la plaza de Sant Jaume

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

David Caminada Fallece un trabajador del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona tras ser apuñalado en la plaza de Sant Jaume

La Policía detuvo al autor del asesinato del periodista David Caminada e investiga si mató a dos personas más.

Agentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra patrullan por el centro de Barcelona, ciudad en la que se detuvo a un militar francés con cargadores de pistola en la Sagrada Familia. /EFE
Agentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra patrullan por el centro de Barcelona.EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

barcelona

Actualizado:

EFE

El periodista David Caminada, que trabajaba en el departamento de Comunicación del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona y que fue apuñalado el pasado lunes cuando salía de su trabajo, ha fallecido este miércoles en el Hospital Clínic, han confirmado fuentes municipales.

Su esposa también lo ha confirmado en un mensaje de Twitter: "Mi querido David ha muerto. Yo también".

Caminada, experto en redes sociales y comunicación digital, era doctor por la Universidad Pompeu Fabra, donde impartía clases, y desde hacía tres años trabajaba en el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona como responsable del perfil de Twitter del consistorio.

Al autor del crimen, al que atribuyen otras dos muertes el mismo día, fue inicialmente retenido por los compañeros de trabajo y luego reducido y detenido por la Guardia Urbana cuando huía del lugar por la plaza de Sant Jaume.

La muerte de David Caminada ha consternado tanto a los concejales como a los trabajadores del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona.

Los Mossos trabajan con la hipótesis de que, antes de asesinar a David Caminada, el agresor había matado a un hombre que apareció muerto en un piso incendiado del mismo distrito de Ciutat Vella y a una anciana, que también fue asesinada en el rellano de su casa, también en las inmediaciones de la plaza Sant Jaume de Barcelona.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú