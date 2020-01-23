barcelonaActualizado:
El periodista David Caminada, que trabajaba en el departamento de Comunicación del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona y que fue apuñalado el pasado lunes cuando salía de su trabajo, ha fallecido este miércoles en el Hospital Clínic, han confirmado fuentes municipales.
Su esposa también lo ha confirmado en un mensaje de Twitter: "Mi querido David ha muerto. Yo también".
Caminada, experto en redes sociales y comunicación digital, era doctor por la Universidad Pompeu Fabra, donde impartía clases, y desde hacía tres años trabajaba en el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona como responsable del perfil de Twitter del consistorio.
Al autor del crimen, al que atribuyen otras dos muertes el mismo día, fue inicialmente retenido por los compañeros de trabajo y luego reducido y detenido por la Guardia Urbana cuando huía del lugar por la plaza de Sant Jaume.
La muerte de David Caminada ha consternado tanto a los concejales como a los trabajadores del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona.
Los Mossos trabajan con la hipótesis de que, antes de asesinar a David Caminada, el agresor había matado a un hombre que apareció muerto en un piso incendiado del mismo distrito de Ciutat Vella y a una anciana, que también fue asesinada en el rellano de su casa, también en las inmediaciones de la plaza Sant Jaume de Barcelona.
