El Servicio Gallego de Salud (Sergas) ha avanzado que formalizará la contratación de dos pediatras para el hospital de Verín (Ourense) la próxima semana para la atención de recién nacidos, mientras que prevé la reapertura del paritorio "en los primeros días de febrero", tras permanecer cerrado desde comienzos de diciembre, en una decisión que provocó gran contestación social.
En un comunicado, la gerente del hospital de Verín, Guillermina Agulla, informa de que se trabaja en la redacción de un protocolo para retomar con garantías y seguridad la atención a los partos al inicio del próximo mes. "Si soy sincera, no he venido solo para reabrir el paritorio, mi deseo es potenciar el hospital de Verín, y hacer un hospital innovador del que nos sintamos orgullosos de él tanto los profesionales como los usuarios", explica Guillermina Agulla en un audio distribuido a los medios por la Consellería de Sanidade.
El propio presidente de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, ya había afirmado esta semana que había contactos "avanzados" con pediatras, en la línea de los contactos que la propia directora del distrito sanitario trasladó recientemente en una entrevista concedida a Europa Press.
