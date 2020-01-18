Público
Público

Paritorio Verín Feijóo recula y reabrirá el paritorio de Verín a comienzos de febrero

La polémica decisión de la Xunta de Galicia de cerrar el paritorio de Verín, efectiva desde el pasado diciembre, ha supuesto la derivación de las intervenciones al Centro Hospitalario de Ourense (CHUO). La amplia movilización social ha logrado que el Gobierno de Feijóo reconsidere su postura. 

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Manifestación frente al hospital de Verín. Fecha: 30 de noviembre. (Foto de Raquel Besteiro, vecina)

Manifestación frente al hospital de Verín el pasado 30 de noviembre. (Imagen de Raquel Besteiro)

El Servicio Gallego de Salud (Sergas) ha avanzado  que formalizará la contratación de dos pediatras para el hospital de Verín (Ourense) la próxima semana para la atención de recién nacidos, mientras que prevé la reapertura del paritorio "en los primeros días de febrero", tras permanecer cerrado desde comienzos de diciembre, en una decisión que provocó gran contestación social.

En un comunicado, la gerente del hospital de Verín, Guillermina Agulla, informa de que se trabaja en la redacción de un protocolo para retomar con garantías y seguridad la atención a los partos al inicio del próximo mes. "Si soy sincera, no he venido solo para reabrir el paritorio, mi deseo es potenciar el hospital de Verín, y hacer un hospital innovador del que nos sintamos orgullosos de él tanto los profesionales como los usuarios", explica Guillermina Agulla en un audio distribuido a los medios por la Consellería de Sanidade.

El propio presidente de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, ya había afirmado esta semana que había contactos "avanzados" con pediatras, en la línea de los contactos que la propia directora del distrito sanitario trasladó recientemente en una entrevista concedida a Europa Press.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad