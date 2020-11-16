valència
La Fiscalía solicita una pena de tres años de prisión para un hombre, cardiólogo del hospital Clínico de València, acusado de intentar grabar a una compañera suya, residente de quinto año, en la ducha del centro sanitario. Se le atribuye un delito contra la intimidad y el ministerio público reclama también seis años de inhabilitación.
Para este lunes se había fijado una vista en la Audiencia de València con el objetivo de ver si las partes -acusaciones y defensa- alcanzaban una conformidad, pero no ha sido así. Con lo que finalmente el juicio se celebrará, aunque no hay día fijado por ahora.
El cardiólogo está acusado de poner una cámara en un baño del centro sanitario en el que trabajaba con la intención de grabar a una compañera, de 28 años, que le había comunicado que iba a ducharse.
Lo ocurrido tuvo lugar durante una guardia del 11 al 12 de mayo de 2019. Según relata el ministerio público, en un momento de la noche, el acusado preguntó a la víctima si se iba a duchar en un lavabo de uso exclusivo para el personal sanitario. Acto seguido, el hombre le pidió entrar antes y pasó al rededor de 15 minutos en el interior del aseo sin hacer uso perceptible del equipamiento del mismo.
Posteriormente, entró la médica quien, tras sospechar de la actitud del cardiólogo, examinó el interior del baño y descubrió un teléfono móvil oculto tras una rejilla de ventilación elevada que, según el fiscal, tenía como finalidad captar imágenes de quien usara el aseo a continuación.
