Las fuertes lluvias anegan Sagunt con 180 litros por metro cuadrado

madrid
Las intensas tormentas que azotan el País Valencià ponen en alerta naranja gran parte de la Comunitat. Las lluvias persistentes han dejado hasta 180 litros por metro cuadrado en apenas unas horas tanto en la localidad de Sagunt como en Canet, al norte de Valencia, que ha provocado inundaciones durante esta madrugada, según informa Avamet.
Los servicios de emergencias han recibido multitud de llamadas de los vecinos y vecinas para achicar agua y rescatar a personas atrapadas en sus vehículos. El dispositivo está formado por la policía local, los bomberos y los servicios del 112. El alcalde de Sagunt, Darío Moreno, ha explicado en la Cadena SER que "no ha habido daños personales", pero sí materiales los cuales todavía no se han podido cuantificar.
La zona de mayor precipitación fue el puerto de la comarca de Camp de Morvedre
La tromba de precipitaciones se ha iniciado sobre las cinco de la madrugada y durante varias horas ha estado muy focalizada entre Sagunt, Canet y el puerto, este último detectado como la zona de mayor precipitación acumulada la pasada madrugada. No solo la comarca de Camp de Morvedre ha sido anegada por el agua sino que también Benicàssim ha sufrido inundaciones.
La intensa tromba de agua que cayó ayer en Benicàssim (Castellón) dejó 120 litros por metro cuadrado en solo cuatro horas. El Centro de Coordinación de Emergencias de la Generalitat ha establecido la situación de emergencia de nivel rojo por inundaciones en Benicàssim, y la preemergencia por lluvias del mismo nivel en todo el litoral sur de la provincia.
