El presidente de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, se ha abierto este jueves a "reactivar" el servicio de paritorio en el Hospital comarcal de Verín (Ourense), que permanece cerrado desde el pasado 1 de dicimebre, "si hay pediatras" y así lo recomiendan los obstetras y profesionales de Pediatría del área ourensana. De hecho, ha anunciado la nueva convocatoria de dos plazas (quedaron desiertas en junio) que publica este mismo jueves el Diario Oficial de Galicia (DOG).
"Si tenemos pediatras en Verín y nos dicen que volvemos a dar las condiciones de seguridad en el parto y en la atención a los niños, volveremos a rehabilitar el acto concreto del parto en el hospital comarcal. Que son 60 actos de parto al año", ha remarcado Feijóo, quien ha insistido en que el cierre del paritorio no fue "una decisión política".
"Fue una decisión sanitaria. Nos lo propusieron ginecólogos y pediatras del hospital de referencia. Ahora volvemos a sacar plazas de pediatría y, si se cubren, volveremos a analizar la reapertura del servicio", ha dicho Feijóo, en el marco de un conflicto en el que incluso dirigentes de su partido, con Manuel Baltar a la cabeza, se posicionaron contra el cierre.
En cuanto a la mujer y al bebé trasladados a Ourense tras un parto de urgencia en Verín, Feijóo ha respondido que "por algo será" y ha incidido en que se trata de una cuestión de la suficiente relevancia como para no "improvisar".
En este contexto, y tras las protestas del personal del hospital comarcal, secundadas por numerosos vecinos de la comarca y por la oposición gallega, Feijóo se ha abierto a reactivar el servicio, pero ha insistido en que para ello es preciso que se cubran las plazas de pediatría, ya que, a su modo de ver, permitir partos sin garantizar atención pediátrica sería "una irresponsabilidad".
