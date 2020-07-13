Estás leyendo: El Gobierno y las comunidades adoptarán medidas coordinadas de salud pública en los brotes que afecten a varias regiones

Público
Coronavirus El Gobierno y las comunidades adoptarán medidas coordinadas de salud pública en los brotes que afecten a varias regiones

Se espera que el plan pueda ser aprobado este jueves en una nueva reunión en la que están representadas las comunidades autónomas y el departamento que dirige Salvador Illa.

Un grupo de amigos con mascarilla desayuna en un bar de la localidad de Es Mercadal, Menorca | EFE
Un grupo de amigos con mascarilla desayuna en un bar de la localidad de Es Mercadal, Menorca | EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

agencias

El Ministerio de Sanidad junto a las comunidades autónomas, y en el seno del pleno del Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud (CISNS), va a poder aprobar medidas coordinadas de salud pública ante rebrotes que afecten a varias regiones.

Estas medidas, además, van a ser de obligado cumplimiento en las comunidades autónomas donde se establezcan, como así se desprende del Plan respuesta temprana en un escenario de control de la pandemia
por COVID-19, que este lunes ha sido presentado al CISNS y se espera que pueda ser aprobado este jueves en una nueva reunión del organismo en el que están representadas las comunidades autónomas y el departamento que dirige Salvador Illa.

El objetivo del plan es reducir el impacto de la pandemia por el nuevo coronavirus mediante el fortalecimiento de intervenciones "rápidas, oportunas y eficaces" y, al mismo tiempo, preparar las capacidades de España frente a un incremento de la transmisión que, llegado el caso, pueda derivar en una segunda ola de transmisión.

