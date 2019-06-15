Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Muy grave un turista belga tras hacer 'balconing' en Ibiza

El suceso ha tenido lugar a las 4.40 horas de la madrugada de este viernes en los Apartamentos Arlanza de la Playa d'en Bossa de la ciudad de Ibiza. El joven de 29 años se precipitó desde el balcón de su apartamento con la intención de caer en la piscina, pero terminó golpeándose en el suelo. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Foto de archivo de una ambulancia del Summa 112. / EFE

Foto de archivo de una ambulancia. / EFE

Un turista belga de 29 años de edad se encuentra en estado muy grave tras practicar balconing esta pasada madrugada en Ibiza al lanzarse a la piscina desde el balcón de la habitación de los apartamentos donde se hospedaba y estrellarse contra el suelo, ha informado a Efe el 061.

El suceso ha tenido lugar a las 4.40 horas de esta pasada madrugada en los Apartamentos Arlanza de la Playa d'en Bossa de la ciudad de Ibiza. El turista se ha tirado a la piscina desde un primer piso, pero ha terminado golpeándose en el suelo.

El hombre sufre un traumatismo craneoencefálico muy grave y ha sido trasladado por una UVI del 061 a la Policlínica Nuestra Señora del Rosario de Ibiza, donde permanece ingresado. El pasado lunes un turista australiano de 30 años de edad ingresó en estado muy grave en el Hospital de Can Misses de Ibiza tras caerse desde un segundo piso del hotel de Ibiza donde se alojaba.

Además, el día 7 de este mes un joven de 20 años, de nacionalidad británica, murió en Mallorca tras caer al vacío desde un segundo piso en la localidad turística de Magaluf.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad