Estás leyendo: La Guardia Civil disuelve una pelea ilegal de gallos en la que se encontraban 89 personas en El Ejido

Público
Público

Almería La Guardia Civil disuelve una pelea ilegal de gallos en la que se encontraban 89 personas en El Ejido

El instituto armado ha informado de que los asistentes estaban incumpliendo las medidas relativas a la crisis sanitaria por la covid-19, las medidas en materia de protección animal, además de consumo de drogas y posesión de armas.

La guardia Civil detiene al menos 81 persona en peleas de gallos ilegales en El Ejido.
La guardia Civil detiene al menos 81 persona en peleas de gallos ilegales en El Ejido. Guardia Civil

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

La Guardia Civil ha disuelto una pelea ilegal de gallos que concentraba a 89 personas, entre ellas algunos menores de edad, en el núcleo del Pozo de la Tía Manolica de Matagorda, en El Ejido (Almería).

El instituto armado ha informado en una nota de que los asistentes estaban incumpliendo, entre otras, las medidas relativas a la crisis sanitaria por la covid-19, en materia de protección animal, además de consumo de drogas y posesión de armas.

La actuación fue posible gracias a un aviso anónimo que alertaba a la Guardia Civil de una gran concentración de personas en una nave de Matagorda.
Los agentes localizaron el cuerpo sin vida de un gallo con heridas recientes y 21 gallos con vida, a los que se le habían practicado cortes en las crestas y el afilado artificial de los espolones. Ante la presencia de los agentes, numerosas personas lanzaron al suelo objetos como navajas o utensilios de afilar, así como sustancias estupefacientes.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público