La Guardia Civil investiga a dos personas tras hallar siete perros muertos y otros 22 en pésimas condiciones en Madrid

Vivían encerrados permanentemente en unas instalaciones indebidas, rodeados de una gran cantidad de heces y orines, sin tratamientos veterinarios obligatorios y sin las documentaciones reglamentarias.

La Guardia Civil investiga a dos personas tras hallar siete perros muertos y otros 22 en pésimas condiciones en la localidad madrileña de Ambite de Tajuña.
La Guardia Civil investiga a dos personas tras hallar siete perros muertos y otros 22 en pésimas condiciones en la localidad madrileña de Ambite de Tajuña.

 EFE

La Guardia Civil ha encontrado en una finca de la localidad madrileña de Ambite de Tajuña a 22 perros en condiciones higiénicas deplorables y restos cadavéricos de otros siete, hechos por los que investiga a dos personas, de 64 y 63 años, por un delito continuado de maltrato animal.

El pasado día 20 de noviembre agentes del Seprona de Rivas Vaciamadrid, en colaboración con personal de la Consejería de Medio Ambiente de la Comunidad de Madrid y del Ayuntamiento de Ambite, realizaron una inspección en la finca donde se encontraban 22 perros de las razas podenco, alano y labrador en unas pésimas condiciones higiénicos-sanitarias.

Vivían encerrados permanentemente en unas instalaciones indebidas, rodeados de una gran cantidad de heces y orines, sin tratamientos veterinarios obligatorios y sin las documentaciones reglamentarias. Asimismo, en un pozo y en una arqueta de la citada finca, los agentes hallaron siete cadáveres caninos en avanzado estado de descomposición.

Los 22 animales intervenidos estaban afectados por diversas patologías de carácter grave, como displasias, leishmaniosis, diabetes, cegueras y con numerosos parásitos como pulgas y garrapatas.

Por todo ello fueron rescatados de esa situación y entregados al Centro Integral de Animales de Acogida de la Comunidad de Madrid para su tratamiento veterinario y posible recuperación.

Los dos investigados, de nacionalidad española, cuentan con antecedentes por hechos similares en otra localidad madrileña. La actuación fue llevada a cabo por agentes pertenecientes al Seprona de Rivas Vaciamadrid.

